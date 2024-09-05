Live
- In the Kothagudem district of Telangana, six Naxals were killed in a shootout with the police
- Teachers Day: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - The teacher who bridged the distances
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
- Cops undertake flood relief ops
Jupally orders immediate restoration of pump house
Nagarkurnool: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has directed the Irrigation Department officials to restore the pump house, which was submerged at the Vattem (Venkataadri) Reservoir, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.
The minister inspected the submerged pump house along with the irrigation department officials on Wednesday. Officials briefed the minister that they had successfully blocked the floodwaters entering the pump house through the audit tunnel.
The minister instructed them to deploy motors near the tunnels to drain the accumulated water from the underground passage as soon as the water flow halts.
