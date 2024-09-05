Jupally orders immediate restoration of pump house

Nagarkurnool: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has directed the Irrigation Department officials to restore the pump house, which was submerged at the Vattem (Venkataadri) Reservoir, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The minister inspected the submerged pump house along with the irrigation department officials on Wednesday. Officials briefed the minister that they had successfully blocked the floodwaters entering the pump house through the audit tunnel.

The minister instructed them to deploy motors near the tunnels to drain the accumulated water from the underground passage as soon as the water flow halts.