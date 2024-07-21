Jurala project in Gadwal overflows, 17 gates lifted to release excess water

Telangana has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days, leading to flooding in various parts of the state. The Krishna and Godavari rivers are overflowing due to the excessive rains in the upper areas and river basins. The Jurala dam in Gadwal district is also facing flooding as a result of heavy rains in upstream Karnataka.

Currently, the Jurala dam is receiving a flood flow of 92,000 cusecs, leading officials to open 17 gates of the project and release a flood of 67,000 cusecs downstream. Additionally, 33,000 cusecs of water is being released downstream through power generation. The water level in the dam has reached 317.17 meters, close to its full capacity of 318.516 meters.

Furthermore, approximately one lakh cusecs of floodwater from Jurala is expected to reach the Srisailam reservoir. Officials are concerned that the flood could worsen if the rains persist. Meanwhile, the Sriramsagar reservoir is also experiencing a continuous flow of floodwater.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to manage the flooding in the affected areas.