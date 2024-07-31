Justice Lokur to head PPA probe commission

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed Madan B Lokur, former Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court as the Chairman of the Judicial Commission which was examining alleged irregularities in the power purchase agreements during the 10-year BRS government. Justice Madan was appointed as the Commission chairman in the place of High Court retired Chief Justice L Narasimha Reddy. The Supreme Court on July 16 directed the Telangana Government to remove Justice Reddy for making statements in the press and appoint a new chairman .

On Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said in the Assembly that an announcement regarding the new chairman of the Commission would be made by evening. The government on Tuesday issued orders appointing Justice Lokur as the chairman of the Commission.

Graduated from Delhi University in Law, Justice Madan B Lokur was enrolled as an advocate in July 1977 and practiced in the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court. He was the Chief Justice of two High Courts in India, i.e. Gauhati High Court and High Court of Andhra Pradesh before elevation as Judge of the Supreme Court of India in June 2012. Justice Lokur has a keen interest in judicial reforms, computerisation of courts, judicial education, legal aid and services, juvenile justice and ADR.