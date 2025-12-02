Justice Nanda releases Gita Book, urges youth to embrace ethics

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Bhagavad Gita Jayanti, a newly authored edition titled ‘Bhagavad Gita — Sloka and Tatparya (Essence)’ by Swami Sthitaprajnananda Saraswati, of the Sanatana Sindhu Satsang Trust, was formally released at Sarada High School in Kondapur on Monday.

The event drew students, faculty, spiritual seekers and distinguished guests, creating an atmosphere of inspiration and reflection.

The ceremony was graced by Justice Surepalli Nanda, Judge of the High Court of Telangana and VV Laxminarayana, IPS (Retd), former Joint Director of the CBI. Both dignitaries congratulated Swami Sthitaprajnananda Saraswati for presenting the timeless wisdom of the Gita in a modern, accessible format that resonates with today’s generation. They commended the clarity with which the book conveys the essence of each sloka, making ancient spiritual teachings understandable to young readers.

In her keynote address, Justice Nanda emphasised that the Bhagavad Gita is not merely a religious scripture but a universal manual offering direction, clarity and positive energy for all stages of life. She likened the Gita to a torchlight guiding individuals through confusion, negativity and moral dilemmas. Stressing the importance of civic awareness and collective action, she urged students to cultivate discipline, compassion, and truthfulness, which she described as the foundation of a progressive and purposeful society.

VV Laxminarayana delivered a motivational talk that resonated deeply with the audience. Interpreting the first sloka, “Dharmakshetre Kurukshetre, Kshetre Kshetre Dharmam Kuru,” he reminded students that Dharma must be upheld wherever one stands.

He encouraged youth to adopt three life goals inspired by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: make their parents proud, grow to return as chief guests to their alma mater, and rise to a stature where their signature becomes an autograph. He also shared practical exercises to sharpen intellect and creativity, including ear squats, reverse counting and Sudoku practice.

Swami Sthitaprajnananda Saraswati explained that the Kurukshetra battlefield symbolises inner conflicts of the human mind. His book divides each sloka into four simplified segments, making philosophical concepts accessible to readers of all ages. He stressed that the Gita teaches one to become a Sthitaprajna--a person of steady wisdom and equanimity--qualities especially vital for today’s youth navigating distractions and pressures.

The event was attended by Dr L Jayanthi Reddy of JJ Hospital, Dhupati Dayakara Swami, Chairman of Marakata Sivalinga International Prachara Committee, and principals of Sarada High School branches. All dignitaries praised the initiative to instil spiritual heritage and value-based learning among students.

Published under the title ‘Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum’ with the subtitle ‘The Supreme Mantra that Transforms Humanity into Divinity’, the book will soon is available in Hindi and English. Readers can access it via www.gitavision.com in PDF, audio, e-book, and softcopy formats.