Police rescue woman attemting suicide with 2 kids

Vijayawada: Ina swift and timely operation, NTR district police rescued a woman and her two children from a suspected suicide attempt at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Friday.

According to police sources, the woman, a resident of Chilakalapudi, reportedly came to Vijayawada with her two children following family disputes and had expressed her intention to end her life.

After receiving information about the situation from Chilakalapudi police, Vijayawada Police Control Room immediately alerted all nearby police stations and personnel. Acting on the alert, Traffic Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) Sridhar Kumar and Head Constable Bhushanam, who were on duty near the barrage, rushed to the spot.

Within minutes, they spotted the woman attempting to jump from the barrage along with her children. The officers intervened promptly, prevented the attempt and safely rescued all three. The rescued woman and children were later shifted to One Town Police Station for further counselling and necessary action.

NTR district Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu commended the police personnel for their alertness and quick response, which saved the lives of the mother and her children.