State Budget to be presented today

Vijayawada: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav will introduce the state Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in Assembly on Friday. He is scheduled to present the budget at 11.15 am. The total outlay is expected be around Rs 3.45–3.5 lakh crore. Ahead of the presentation, the state Cabinet will meet at 10.30 am under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to approve the Budget. The Assembly session will begin at 11.10 am, followed by the Budget speech. In the Legislative Council, the financial statement is likely to be tabled by Minister Kollu Ravindra. The government is likely to allocate substantial funds to key sectors. Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu will present the Agriculture Budget at 12.50 pm.