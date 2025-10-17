K Kavitha Extends Support to BC Reservations Bandh

K. Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruti, has expressed her full support for the upcoming 'Bandh for Justice' scheduled for tomorrow, October 18, which aims to highlight the demand for BC (Backward Classes) reservations. In a letter addressed to R. Krishnaiah, Chairman of Telangana BC JAC, Kavitha urged for collaboration in the protest, underscoring her commitment to advocating for BC reservations.

Responding to Kavitha's appeal, R. Krishnaiah confirmed his steadfast support for the bandh. Kavitha has reiterated her determination to fight for the implementation of BC reservations, making clear her position on the matter.

Kavitha took aim at the Congress party, critiquing them for passing the bills in the state legislature while failing to exert pressure on the central government. She labelled their actions as contradictory, noting it was 'ridiculous' for them to instigate a bandh after seemingly endorsing BC reservations.