K T Rama Rao to chair TRS State committee meeting today

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao would give necessary instructions to the party leaders on the strategy to be adopted for the ensuing municipal elections in its State committee meeting on Friday.

The TRS working president would be chairing a meeting of the party leaders at 11 am at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Party's general secretaries, secretaries and heads of different wings have been asked to attend the meeting. The TRS leader would give necessary instructions on how to take up campaign in municipalities with only aim of victory in all the civic bodies.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given the responsibility of the municipal elections to K T Rama Rao. The TRS working president had earlier taken the responsibility of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and the party got 99 out of the 150 division.

The party wants to emulate the same performance in the municipal elections. Rama Rao would be once again taking responsibility of the campaign during the municipal elections. The party has asked the MLAs to take decisions on selecting candidates and ensuring their victories.