KA Paul Attacked by TRS Party leaders

In a very recent incident, KA Paul was attacked by the TRS activists in the Telangana state. The incident took place in Jakkapur in the Siddhipet district. Today, the founder of the Prajashanti Party, KA Paul, went to console the farmers of the state.

After that, when talking to the media, he was beaten by a TRS activist standing close to him. Immediately, the police moved KA Paul to a safe place and tried to catch the person who tried to attack him. After this incident, KA Paul expressed his anger over the police for their poor security measures. KA Paul is an evangelist who started a political party named Prajashanti Party and contested the 2019 elections but could not get even one assembly or parliament. He is again busy in his political activities in Telangana state and questioning the KCR government.