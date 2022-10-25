KA Paul promises to develop Munugodu in 6 months

Munugodu: It is very clear that politician from all parties are trying to woo the voters of Mungodu with high promises and in such a case, Praja Shanti Party chief KA Paul has been giving boons to the people of Munugodu on par with the major political parties during the bypoll campaign. He is confidently announcing that he will win the bypoll.



Already Paul promised the voters that he will make Munugodu another America and now he is showering boons on Munugodu people. He even stated that the political parties couldn't develop the area and only he can do it.

He visited Munugodu on Diwali festival day, wished the voters and distributed sweets. He even prepared tea and served to all. Later he went to a local saloon and had his hair cut. Paul promised the voters that he will develop Munugodu within six months, which other parties cannot do even in 60 months. He promised them of constructing college in each mandal and free hospital in six months. He also assured of providing 1,000 jobs per each mandal.

Paul further stated that TRS, BJP and Congress parties are supporting him in Munugodu constituency. These three parties will lose their deposit also, he added. Declaring that Munugodu bypoll war is one-sided, Paul said the voters have decided to vote for his 'ring' symbol only.