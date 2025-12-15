Kadiki villagers boycott elections

Adilabad: Whilethe second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Adilabad district concluded smoothly on Sunday, residents of Kadiki village, under Ganeshpur Panchayat in Bela Mandal, boycotted the polls.

The villagers expressed anger stating that their village lacks even basic road facilities, forcing them to suffer daily hardships. Despite repeated promises from officials and public representatives, none of their problems have been resolved, and no development has reached their village. Women who boycotted the vote staged a sit-in protest at the polling centre. Out of nearly 103 votes in the hamlet, only three were cast, while around 100 villagers refrained from exercising their franchise.

Meanwhile, District Collector Rajarshi Shah and SP Akhil Mahajan made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the elections were conducted without incident.