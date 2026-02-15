Himachal Budget session to begin with Governor’s address on Monday

Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Sunday said that the 11th Budget session of the 14th legislative Assembly and the fourth Budget session of the present government would commence on Monday with the address of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Pathania said in the first phase, the session is scheduled for three days, and it may be extended.

He said that till now 125 notices of questions have been received from the members, in which 111 questions are starred, and 14 questions are unstarred. The questions received online have also been sent to the government for further action as per the rules.

Apart from questions, two notices have been received online under Rule 62 and 101, which have also been sent to the government for further action as per the rules, said the Speaker.

He said the information received from the members through questions is mainly based on Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, a state-run social security pension scheme for women, merger of schools, construction of roads and bridges, detailed project reports of roads, upgradation of colleges, schools and health institutions, etc, and filling of vacant posts in various departments like tourism, prevention of increasing drug abuse among the youth, increasing criminal cases and solar energy and transport system.

Besides, the members have highlighted the main issues related to their respective constituencies through questions.

Speaker Pathania said that to ensure a smooth and hassle-free session, he has called an all-party meeting just hours ahead of the onset of the session, in which the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, the Deputy Chief Whip and the Chief Whip are expected to participate.

Meanwhile, Speaker Pathania called on Governor Shukla at Lok Bhavan on Sunday. An official statement said it was a courtesy meeting, and the Speaker formally invited the Governor to attend the session.