Kadiyam Kavya seeks coach factory at Kazipet

Hanamakonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, along with CM Revanth Reddy and other MPs, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Friday to request the establishment of an integrated railway coach facto-ry in Kazipet.

The MP highlighted concerns regarding the Nashkal-Hasanparthi and Nashkal-Chintalapalli bypass lines, urging the minister to ensure these projects don’t hinder the development of Warangal’s tri-cities.

She emphasised the need to propose alternative alignments to protect farmers from potential losses. During discussions on the progress of Telangana railway projects, she explained that alternative pro-posals were brought to the minister’s attention. Details were shared about the advanced wagon man-ufacturing unit being set up in Kazipet, along with the planned expansion of platforms.

Vaishnaw was said to have responded positively to all concerns raised. The MP mentioned that the railways has announced the establishment of a periodic overhauling workshop in Kazipet. Following this announcement, the CM submitted a formal letter reiterating the request for a coach factory. The establishment of a coach factory is not just a dream for people of Kazipet, but a cherished aspiration for State. This sentiment was conveyed to the Union minister during the meeting. The CM and Tel-angana MPs honoured the minister.