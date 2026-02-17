Kagaznagar municipal chairperson election postponed

Kagaznagar: The election for the Municipal Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson in Kagaznagar was postponed on Monday after the meeting failed to meet the required quorum. Only 14 members attended the scheduled session, prompting officials to adjourn the proceedings.

Of those present, 11 members belonged to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), two were Independents and one represented the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Members of the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party remained absent from the meeting. Two other Independent members also did not attend.

With the attendance falling short of the mandatory quorum, officials deferred the election process. The meeting has now been rescheduled for Tuesday.