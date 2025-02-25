Kalam Spoorthi Yatra triumphs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Kalam Spoorthi Yatra concluded its innovational journey across all 33 districts of Telangana.

The journey led by young entrepreneur Madhulash Babu has brought cutting-edge technology and hands-on learning to thousands of students, empowering them to think beyond textbooks and embrace innovation. Students, especially from underserved communities, had the unique opportunity to interact with emerging technologies firsthand—sparking curiosity, igniting innovation, and reshaping their aspirations for the future.

The event was collaborated with Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC) – state innovation partner, government officials, DEOs, IAS officers, and educators, who played a crucial role in sustaining the initiative at the district level.

According to the TSIC officials, the impact of the Yatra through this transformative journey, the Flow Bus, India’s first futuristic lab on wheels by Edodwaja Foundation, reached over 17,151 students across the state. The Yatra provided immersive experiences in IoT, AR/VR, Robotics, 3D Printing, AI and ML and many others, bridging the gap between traditional education and real-world applications. The initiative officially concluded on Saturday, in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The overwhelming response from students and educators highlights the urgent need for continuous access to technology-driven learning. During the long journey, many students shared how this initiative expanded their vision, encouraged them to explore beyond textbooks, and fueled their dreams of contributing to India’s future as innovators and problem-solvers.

Recognising this profound impact, Madhulash Babu proposed that companies sponsor a Flow Bus for each district under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ensuring that students across Telangana continue to receive high-quality, hands-on technological education throughout the year.

“The success of the Kalam Spoorthi Yatra marks the beginning of a larger vision. To truly transform the educational landscape of Telangana, we invite corporate organizations to adopt a district and sponsor a Flow Bus, ensuring that students continue to receive hands-on technology education and exposure year-round. This is a powerful opportunity to invest in the next generation of Indian innovators—shaping a future where young minds are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to lead India into a new era of self-reliance and technological advancement. Let’s work together to build a nation of problem-solvers, visionaries, and change-makers,” he said.