Kaleshwaram controversy: CBI probe set to electrify state’s political landscape

Hyderabad: Telangana’s politics are set for a massive turnaround following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement that the case pertaining to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The state unit of the BJP, which has not been focusing much on the issue, will have to spell out its stand and pursue it more vigorously if the Centre orders a CBI probe into the entire ‘murky’ affair, according to political leaders and observers.

The party’s sitting Lok Sabha member Etala Rajendar’s involvement in the alleged corruption during the construction phase may cause trouble for the BJP. This is even as the ruling Congress and BRS will intensify the political slugfest in the days ahead.

Some leaders opined that the role of the state BJP will be crucial in convincing the Union government about a CBI probe into the scandal. If the Telangana BJP leaders insist on such a probe, it is certain that political heat will rise in Telangana. Since the role of Rajendar has been established in the Ghose commission report, the BJP’s central leadership will tread cautiously to ensure that there won’t be any political backlash that could malign its reputation after the CBI comes up with its findings.

Meanwhile, the Congress is waiting for a response from the Centre on its demand for a CBI investigation into the issue. Reportedly, Congress leaders will renew their BJP-BRS conspiracy theory if the NDA government refuses to order a CBI probe. The leaders said that Revanth Reddy had zeroed in on a CBI probe to put the BJP in a tight spot. There is no denying that the Congress party will have a huge political advantage once the central agency launches its investigation. “The Congress will claim that the CBI probe will bring out the truth and would be devoid of any political vendetta.

The BRS leaders criticised the constitution of the Justice PC Ghose Commission, which, they said, was aimed at taking political vengeance against K Chandrashekar Rao,” a leader pointed out.

Meanwhile, pushed to the back wall, BRS leadership is planning a massive agitation against the centre and state governments for ignoring the Kaleshwaram project for political gains.

It is imminent that the state is staring at a no holds barred war on the Kaleshwaram issue.