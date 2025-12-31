Kaleshwaram Project: Expecting Centre’s response soon on CBI probe: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Battula Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government was expecting a response from the Union Government on the state’s request to order a probe by CBI into the irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). Four months ago, the government wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry but is yet to receive official communication from the Centre.

The DGP said that the government was hoping for a positive response since the Union Home Ministry did not reject the plea to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged irregularities in the construction of the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS rule.

Immediately after the Justice PC Ghose Commission submitted a report on the project, the state government wrote a letter to the Home Ministry, seeking a CBI probe into the entire episode of corruption and the damage to Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages in the Kaleshwaram project.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had also appealed to the centre to consider the request for a CBI probe during his recent visit to Delhi and meeting with the union ministers.

Referring to the phone tapping case, the DGP said that as per the Supreme Court directions, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was investigating the case, and it would submit a final report soon.