Kaleshwaram turned Godavari a boon to Telangana

Sircilla: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stated that his government was ready to spend any amount of money required to strengthen the rural economy in the State. Some were expressing apprehensions over the quantum of power bills required to maintain Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project. The government was ready to spend even Rs 10, 000 crore if that much was needed, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who launched several development works here on Sunday, while addressing a public gathering noted that though Telugu media failed to highlight the importance of Kaleshwaram project, the world's largest lift irrigation project, Discovery Channel had telecasted a documentary on it, titled 'Lifting a River'.

Doubts were expressed as to whether the Kaleshwaram project would be completed. But the project was completed, and river Godavari was transformed into a perennial river and ensured water availability for 365 days along a stretch of 180 kilometres, the CM said.

'Karimnagar lands were turned fertile with the project. Did anyone think that the Upper Manair would be filled up in May he questioned. We are building hundreds of check dams from Upper Manair to Godavari and the flood canal would turn into a reservoir", he said

Before the formation of Telangana, discussions were held with Professor Jayashankar and Vidyasagar about Mission Bhagiratha, which succeeded in addressing the drinking water problems. Experts from as many as11 States have visited Telangana to study Mission Bhagiratha, he noted.

Informing that around 13 Nursing Colleges were sanctioned in the State, the CM revealed that it was decided to increase the stipend for nursing students. For the first year Rs 5000, second year 6,000 and for the third year Rs 7, 500 stipend would be given, he said. Similarly, old-age pensions to people aged above 57 years of age would be given commencing from next month by reducing the eligibility age limit from 65 years to 57 years. It was also planned to launch a life insurance scheme for the weavers with an insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death, the CM announced.

The Chief Minister Further informed that the government would spend Rs 45,000 crore for empowerment of the Dalits in the State over next five years as part of the CM's Dalit Empowerment Scheme for the upliftment of the dalits.

Chandrashekhar Rao informed that proposals were being prepared for development of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada and to sanction Rs 5 crore for a community hall in Sircilla town. An engineering college would be sanctioned at Sircilla.

The CM revealed that he would be embarking on surprise inspections across the State beginning on July 10 to check the implementation of Palle, Pattana Pragathi programme.