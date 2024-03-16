Live
Kalvakuntla Kavitha to undergo medical examination today, BRS calls for protest today
BRS MLC Kavitha is set to undergo a medical examination today following her arrest. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are planning to present...
BRS MLC Kavitha is set to undergo a medical examination today following her arrest. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are planning to present Kavitha in court today, where they will request custody of her.
The charges against Kavitha include embezzlement under benami names through Delhi's liquor policy, as well as allegations of obtaining partnership in Indospirit through fraudulent means and running affairs with the help of Arun Ramachandra Pillai.
Meanwhile, Kavitha's arrest has sparked speculation that the only remaining target in this case could be the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The investigation into the Delhi liquor scam continues, with authorities working to uncover the full extent of the alleged corruption and fraud. Additional arrests and developments are expected as the case unfolds.
The BRS party has called for state-wide protests today against the arrest of Kalvakuntla Kavitha.