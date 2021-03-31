Kalwakurthy civic body approves 36.11 crore annual development plan

Kalwakurthy(Nagarkurnool): The Kalwakurthy Municipality has prepared a concrete plan for development with a budget of Rs 36.778 crore in the overall annual budgets for 2021-22 financial year.

Earlier, an all-party meeting was held with councilors and officials of all departments, chaired by Municipal Chairman Yedma Satyam. Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman Chavan, the chief guest, called upon the councilors to work united for the overall development of Kalwakurthy municipality and stressed on the protection of plants. He also said that very soon an integrated market yard will be granted for Kalwakurthy, for which the municipal councilors, the authorities and local leaders must work collectively and achieve more funds for the overall development of the municipality.

The municipality has approved the budget for 2021-22 during a special meeting. Earlier approving the new budget, the municipal council approved the amended budget estimations of last year and approved the new budget estimates for the year 2021-22, which is expected to come into force from April 2, 2021 onwards.

As per the last year's budget expectations, the Kalwakurthy municipality had a surplus budget estimate of Rs 1.5164 crore, which is now carried forward for the new budget for the year 2021-22.

According to the income and expenditure layout of the municipality, it is learnt that the municipality is expected to gain a revenue of Rs 9.8155 crore from taxes and other related income sources. Similarly, under plan, non-plan and through grants, the Kalwakurthy municipality is expected to receive Rs 26.3025 crore of income. In this way overall an estimate of Rs 36.1180 crore of budget is being allocated for various developmental programmes in the municipality.

It is also learnt that the major contribution for the municipality's revenue income of Rs 4.7983 crore is expected to come from the taxes on assets, which is expected to be accumulated under the municipality general fund.

Coming to the expenditure, it is learnt that Rs 5.162 crore is expected to be spent from general fund for its administration and other functioning for the year 2021-22. Similarly, under Plan and Non-plan funds and grants, the municipal authorities have decided to send Rs 26.30 crore for the purpose of various development works in the municipality.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector L Sharman Chavan said that 10% of the revenue accrued under general fund is allocated as Green Budget, which should be spent for planting trees and for their protection.

Similarly, special budget is also allocated for the development of slums, and under-developed colonies of SCs and STs in the municipality, he added.