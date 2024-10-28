Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy Distributes Safety Kits to Toddy Tappers

Nagar Kurnool : Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy distributed safety kits to 56 toddy tappers from Ajilapur village in Taranikal Veldanda Mandal, at his local camp office. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that the Telangana government, prioritizing the welfare of toddy tappers, designed these safety kits with technical support from IIT Hyderabad to prevent accidents while climbing palm trees. He informed that each kit is valued at around 10,000 rupees and that these are being given to toddy tappers who completed training in the first phase.

MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy added that a total of 121 toddy tappers from the Kalwakurthy excise circle will receive these safety kits. He explained that these kits can be used alongside traditional leg gear to enhance safety. The event was attended by MLAs Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Excise CI J Venkata Reddy, BC Welfare Officer Sriram, and representatives of the toddy tappers, including Parashuram Goud and Shekhar Goud, along with several toddy tappers.







