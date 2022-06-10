Kalyana Laxmi cheques distirbuted

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday distributed a total of 1.59 crores worth Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries at a Primary School under Mirpet Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that there is no such great scheme not only in the country but also in the world. From a humanitarian point of view, the scheme has become a boon for poor female children and has so far benefited over 11 lakh people across the State, she said. She also said that over the past three years, 4351 people in the revenue area of Balapur zone alone have received over Rs 43 crore.

The Minister said that even two or three cheques were also distributed in single house and said that the scheme would be applicable to as many girls as there are in one house without any conditions. In addition to these, the Minister said that by giving various items through KCR kits in government hospitals, 12 thousand cash incentives are also provided to 13 thousand men if a girl is born. She said that everyone is being benefited from these schemes without any mediation, without corruption, without any involvement in politics.

Mayor Durga Deeplal, Deputy Mayor Thigala Vikram Reddy, party floor leader Bhopal Reddy, party president Kamesh Reddy, corporators, officials and leaders were also present.