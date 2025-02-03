Kalyanotsavam a grand spectacle

Nagar Kurnool: The Sri Alamelu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanotsavam was celebrated grandly on Magha Panchami as part of the Palem Venkanna Jathara in Palem village, Bijnapally Mandal, on Sunday. The event was a visual delight for devotees, conducted under the supervision of temple chairman Manusani Vishnumurthy.

The chief priest, Kuravi Ramanuja Charyulu, along with a team of Vedic scholars, performed the Kalyanotsavam (celestial wedding) in a highly ritualistic and traditional manner. The wedding ceremonies included Vishwaksena Puja, Punya Vachanam, Kankanadharana, Kanyavaranam, Maha Sankalpam, Kanyadanam, Jeelakarra Bellam, Mangalyadharana, Talambralu, Malamarpidi, and Varana Mayuram.

More than 200 devotee couples participated in the rituals, offering sacred rice (Vadi Biyyam) to the deities as per tradition. Later, special Laddu and Vada prasadam, brought from the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta, was distributed to the participating couples. The temple also presented sacred garments (Shesha Vastras) and Kumkuma to the devotees. The event concluded with Vedic blessings for all devotees, followed by a grand Annadanam (free meal distribution), organized by former temple chairman Junna Shekhar Reddy. A special Bharatanatyam dance performance by children enthralled the attendees. Several dignitaries participated, including Chairman Vishnumurthy, former chairman Junna Shekhar Reddy, and others.