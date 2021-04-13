Kamareddy: Arrangements going on for CM KCR's arrival

Kamareddy: Though Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit was not officially announced, R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy is busy making arrangements hoping that the CM may arrive anytime this week.

Along with Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, Additional Collector Venkatesh Dotre, Market Committee Chairman Gaini Vittal, former Zilla Parishad Chairman Dafedar Raj, former CDC Chairman Durga Reddy, Mohammad Nagar Society Chairman Wajid Ali, Mohan Reddy, CDC Chairman Ganga Reddy, Prashanth Reddy inspected the helipad site, which is setting up for the CM's helicopter landing at Achampet village in Nizamsagar mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy said that Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was expected to inaugurate Kaleshwaram project so that the water level of 17 tmc in Nizamsagar project would remain constant. He informed that the CM will lay foundation stone on the same day for the construction of Nagamadugu lift scheme in Nizamsagar mandal. The State government is planning to construct it with an investment of about Rs 476 crore. The Minister said about 40,000 acres of land in Pitlam, Pedda Kodapagal and Madnur mandals in Jukkal constituency would be brought under cultivation through Nagamadugu lift scheme.

He hoped that the Kaleshwaram project would also divert Godavari water from Haldi stream to Nizamsagar project within a week. With this, farmers of Jukkal constituency will get water throughout the year. Prashanth said farmers across Manjira catchment area would be able to harvest for 365 days a year.