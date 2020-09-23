Kamareddy: Aruna Tara, new district BJP chief

Kamareddy: Jukkal former MLA T Aruna Tara has been appointed as the new Kamareddy district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has surprised all political parties by handing over the party district responsibilities to a woman.

Sanjay on Tuesday issued orders appointing new presidents for 12 districts. Three candidates are vying for the BJP district president post. Banala Lakshmareddy, ex ZP chairman Katepalli Venkataramana Reddy and Neelam Chinna Rajulu of Kamareddy made serious efforts to win the seat, but Aruna grabbed the position.

Speaking on the occasion, Aruna said BJP is the only party to appoint BC as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Also, it is the only party in the country that will not consider caste and gender in allotting party posts.