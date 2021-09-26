Kamareddy: BSP stages stir for high-level bridge

Kamareddy: A dharna was held near Rampur Bridge on Saturday under the leadership of the Bahujan Samaj Party demanding complete removal of the low level bridge between Maddelacheruvu-Rampur villages in Pitlam Mandal and construction of a high level bridge.

Due to the presence of the low level bridge, people have been suffering from flood water flowing over the bridge due to heavy rains in every monsoon season for the last 15 years.

Traffic to Pitlam-Banswada, Kangti, Narayana Khed and many other villages has been disrupted due to heavy rains. BSP leaders demanded immediate construction of a high level bridge over the Rampur dyke for the convenience of the people here.

On the occasion, Bahujan Samaj Party district convener Sailu said that the people of the area had repeatedly asked Jukkal MLA to build a high level bridge over the Rampur Bridge but he did not pay any attention to them.

He alleged that traffic between Narayan Khed and several other villages had come to a complete standstill and was causing severe difficulties. They immediately demanded the MLA to respond and undertake the construction of the high level bridge with the grant of funds by the government.

Later, Sailu visited several colonies in the villages of Rampur and interacted withem about the problems they are facing, the construction of the bridge, the money for the bedroom, etc.

BSP Zaheerabad Coordinator Gangaram, Gulani Upendra, Sailu and others participated in the program.