Kamareddy: Farmers request MPP MPP Pratap Reddy to solve flood canal problem

Kamareddy: MPP Pratap Reddy assured the farmers that their irrigation problems will be solved at the earliest, when the farmers of Katepalli village, of Pedda Kodapgal mandal requested the MPP to solve the Ura Cheruvu flood canal problem in their village. The farmers explained the plight of Ura Cheruvu to the MPP on Friday.



MLA Hanmanth Shinde had already sanctioned Rs 43.95 lakh under Mission Kakatiya scheme for taking up repair works. Due to the conflict between the two villages, the repair works are not going well.

The farmers said that the flood canal is spread about three and a half kilometers from Katepally to Ura Cheruvu. The flood canal work was being done by JCB from the suburbs of Katepalli village and the farmers claimed that some people in the suburbs of Pedda Kodapgal have deliberately blocked the works of the flood canal. They lamented that the floodwaters have been wasting away due to the absence of a link canal from Katepalli village pond. The farmers requested the MPP to convert the Ura Cheruvu into a mini tank bund, since the Ura Cheruvu is located close to the town.