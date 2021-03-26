Kamareddy: Lower retirement age to 55 years

Kamareddy: Police took a few leaders into custody, at new bus stand in Kamareddy on Thursday, who were on their way to participate in 'Chalo Assembly', demanding the State government to reduce retirement age of government employees.

The arrested include TNSF State secretary Balu, Telangana Jana Samithi district in-charge Kumbhala Lakshman Yadav and Telangana Jana Samithi youth wing district president Swamy. The leaders stated that increasing the retirement age of government employees would cause severe damage to unemployed youth in the State and left-wing extremism would increase again due to unemployment. KCR's Tughlaq decisions could lead to law and order problems in Telangana and innocent unemployed people may commit suicide, they observed.

TNSF State secretary Balu alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was not even giving a chance to the public to express their resent, by arresting students at Kamareddy bus stand, who were going to seize the Assembly demanding lower retirement age of employees to 55 years.

Balu warned that if the retirement age was not reduced, protests, movements and agitations across the State will be organised. He further warned that the unemployed youth would prevent MLAs from entering the constituency in future and they will not vote for the TRS in the next elections.