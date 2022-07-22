Kamareddy: Police foil BJP's flag hoisting programme in Burgul village

Kamareddy: The BJP flag unveiling ceremony in Nizamsagar mandal's Burgul village turned tense when the party leaders reached the village in large numbers to unveil the BJP party flag. But the police set up barricades to prevent anyone from entering the village.

On Thursday, local TRS leaders destroyed a flagpole altar built by local youth during the 'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa' programme in the village, sparking a controversy.

A clash broke out between two groups in the village on Thursday night over the altar.

The police reached the spot and pacified both sides. But on Friday, BJP State leaders Vivek Venkata Swamy, state women's march president Geeta Murthy and district president Aruna Tara left for the controversial place with party workers.

The BJP leaders rushed to the village insisting that they will hoist the flag under any circumstances.

As a precaution, the police blocked the road leading to the village. Tension prevailed the whole day as there was an atmosphere of confrontation in the village.

The police cordoned off the village as there was no permission for the flag unfurling programme. The BJP workers opposed it and got into an argument with the police who were preventin from entering the village.

State Women's Morcha president Geetha Murthy asked how reasonable it is to force them not to go to the village without taking action against the person who demolished the alter.