Kamareddy: YS Sharmila begins Rythu Avedana Yatra

Kamareddy: YS Sharmila began Rythu Avedana Yatra on Monday in Kamareddy district. Sharmila mentioned that she would initiate a hunger strike as a revolt to purchase paddy from farmers. YS Sharmila reached Adlur Ellareddy village in Sadashivanagar mandal as a part of Rythu Avedana Yatra, where she paid tribute to a farmer called Kummari Rajaiah who committed suicide. Sharmila paid a visit to his family and promised to assist both the children and wife of the deceased. Sharmila assured a job opportunity to Rajaiah's son.

Sharmila alleged that TRS was murdering its own farmers and alleged KCR as responsible for farmers' suicide in the State.

Later Sharmila visited the family of Munnur Yadaiah, a farmer who also committed suicide at Vadal Parthi village in Nagireddypeta mandal of Kamareddy district.