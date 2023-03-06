Kanti Velugu sheds light on eye health of 64 lakh people 

Hyderabad: Over 63.82 lakh people have been screened under the Kanti Velugu programme by the Telangana government and over 11 lakh free reading glasses were distributed in the State.

The State government introduced the Kanti Velugu scheme with an aim to avoid treatable blindness for all.

To make this scheme a 100-day programme from January 19 to June 15 in all districts, the district collectors, medical and health officials, and officials of various departments were planning and implementing camps in advance.

According to the targets set by the government, this programme was being vigorously implemented throughout the State with advance plans, continuous monitoring, daily reviews, analysis, video conference and meetings, correcting the visual deficiencies from time to time.

So far 63,82,201 eye screenings were conducted and 11,40,050 reading glasses were provided along with free medicines to lakhs of visually impaired people. Poor and middle class families who were getting respite from medical expenses were saving thousands of with government healthcare.

The figures recorded in the camps show that in all the districts, there were more people who were troubled as they were unable to see nearby things.

Many over the age of 40 came to the camps with near-sightedness and reading glasses were provided to such people immediately. Besides, vitamin A, D and B complex tablets were being distributed to a large number of people who were visiting the camps with eye related problems. People above 50 were mostly suffering from cataracts advices and instructions were given to those who have already underwent a surgery and were suffering from other problems.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the government's efforts to provide development and welfare to all were yielding good results.

In the same spirit, the State which is leading in the implementation of Health Family Welfare Schemes is shaping up as a Healthy Telangana.