Karimnagar: 10 Indonesians tested + discharged from hospital

Karimnagar: After undergoing treatment in Chest hospital of Hyderabad, the ten-member Indonesian team, who visited Karimnagar and tested positive to Covid-19, were recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospital.

It is to be noted that the 10-members of Indonesians had visited Karimnagar district on March 14 and spent three days visiting various locations until they were tested positive to Covid-19 on March 16.

As soon as they resulted positive to coronavirus, they were shifted from Karimnagar to Hyderabad immediately in a special ambulance and were given treatment keeping them in isolation wards in Chest Hospital. After the arrival of Indonesians to the Karimnagar, three locals, who came in contact with them, tested positive to Covid-19 till today.

Even though, they were discharged from the hospital, it may not be possible to send them back to Indonesia with the lockdown orders imposed across the country until April 14.

Hence, the health officials keeping in view of present situation prevailing in the entire nation decided to keep Indonesians under observation and kept them under quarantine again under the supervision of a doctor, who belongs to Indonesia Embassy.