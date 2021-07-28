Karimnagar: 2nd phase of sheep distribution kicks off

Karimnagar: Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav said that the second phase of sheep distribution has been launched in the State to help the Golla Kuruma community achieve economic development.

The Minister launched the second phase of sheep distribution programme at Jammikunta Agricultural Market Committee yard in the district on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the sheep distribution was formally launched in Huzurabad constituency and later it would be implemented across the Telangana State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced and implemented the programme in the State to strengthen the rural economy. In the first phase Rs 6,070 crore were spent to distribute 80 lakh units of sheep and with that 1.30 crore lambs were produced.

Several development and welfare schemes have been introduced and implemented for the welfare of SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the State during the TRS rule. Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme is an addition to the efforts of the CM to uplift the dalit community, said the Minister.

SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar informed that sheep units would be distributed to more than 4,000 beneficiaries in Huzurabad assembly constituency. He went on saying that Telangana was the only State that has great respect for Golla Kuruma communities.

The State government is working towards the development of people from all sections of the society, and there are many irrigation projects that have been completed in the past. 20 lakh crore acres of land is also being irrigated in the State, he added.

ZP Chairperson K Vijaya, MLC E Mallesam, MLA N Narender, Animal Husbandry Principal Secretary Anita Rao, District Collector RV Karnan, Animal Husbandry MD, Ramachander, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal and Huzarabad Municipal Chairman, Rajeshwar Rao were present at the programme.