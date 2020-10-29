Karimnagar: 90 % interest waiver on property tax until Oct 31

Karimnagar: The State government has introduced Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) for the benefit of the people, said Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi.



Speaking at a press meet at the municipal corporation conference hall in Karimnagar city on Wednesday, Kranthi said that many people under Karimnagar municipal corporation limits have enrolled lay out details of their plots under LRS scheme. More than 27,000 people have enrolled their property details under LRS scheme in MCK limits till date, she added. Stating that only three days left as the government has extended the last date to October 31 for enrolling land details under the scheme, she asked the people to use this final opportunity.

Moreover, IT and Municipal Administrative Minister KT Rama Rao has given an exemption of 90 per cent in the interest of property tax to the people, who enroll their property details under LRS scheme31, she informed. The government gave two opportunities to the people, one is to enroll their property details under the LRS scheme to protect their properties and the other one is to pay property tax until October 31. Utilize these two opportunities provided by the government, she appealed to the people.

The civic chief also informed that two counters were opened at the municipal corporation office here for the convenience of the people so that they

can avail the chance in these three days.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and town planning DCP Subhash were present along with others.