Karimnagar: All set for MLC counting

Karimnagar: Everything is set for the MLC election counting in the Karimnagar constituency at the SRR government arts and science college in Karimnagar town on Tuesday. The counting session would begin from 8 am. The district authorities have made necessary arrangements for the fair conduct of counting the votes. The authorities have set up eight tables for the counting.

They have appointed 24 counting personnel and each table will have a supervisor, counting assistant and a micro observer. Out 1324 votes, 1320 votes were polled in the joint Karimnagar district. A total of 10 candidates remained in the picture including two candidates from TRS L Ramana and T Bhanu Prasad Rao and former mayor S Ravinder Singh as an independent.

Returning Officer and District collector RV Karnan visited the counting centre on Monday and reviewed the arrangements. Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Karimnagar RDO Anand Kumar, Tahsildars Sudhakar and Srinivas Reddy and others were also present.