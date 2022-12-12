Karimnagar: Bandi's Yatra marks beginning of change in TS politics

Karimnagar: The Praja Sangrama Yatra led by BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar marked the beginning of the change in Telangana politics, the party state vice president and Praja Sangrama Yatra coordinator Gangidi Manohar Reddy said.

Though the KCR government created many obstacles and difficulties at every step Praja Sangrama Yatra which was undertaken in five stages was continuing successfully with public blessings. The yatra from Bhainsa to Karimnagar would end in Karimnagar on Dec 15.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that KCR's corrupt, dictatorial, arrogant and careless regime, which was going beyond the limits, has become dangerous for the Telangana society, that was why Sanjay Kumar has undertaken the yatra to reassure the people and for a democratic Telangana.

He said that Telangana community has come to the realization that the aspirations of the activists and dreams of Telangana could be realized only with the BJP. The party would fight with KCR government for the future of Telangana state.

Students, youth, intellectuals, democratic advocates, every citizen of Telangana should take part in teaching a lesson to KCR and support the people's struggles being undertaken by BJP and participate in the closing meeting of the yatra and make it successful.

Earlier, the BJP team inspected the area where the meeting was to be held at SRR College grounds in Karimnagar, conducted puja and started the work. BJP district president G Krishna Reddy, the yatra co-coordinators Tulla Virender Goud, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, Kummari Shankar, BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama and others participated.