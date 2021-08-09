Karimnagar: BJP demands CBI probe into illegal mining

Karimnagar: The BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to respond to allegations leveled against Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar over illegal granite business in the district.

He demanded the CM to order CBI probe into the irregularities in granite mining activities in the district. Speaking to media on Monday, he said Kamalakar had forgotten that he had been in the granite business for last 30 years and that most of their granite was supplied to China and claiming he has nothing to do with granite business in the district. He said that the minister was not able to digest the questions about illegal granite trade in Karimnagar and hence a false case was filed against lawyer and BJP leader Beti Mahender. The BJP leader said why the KCR government is not responding to allegations against Kamalakar though the government acted swiftly in the alleged land grabbing case leveled against Telangana activist and former minister Eatala Rajender. He questioned whether it was not true that minister Kamalakar had repeatedly said that he had no ill-gotten gains, that his family was engaged in the granite business legally and that taxes were paid regularly.