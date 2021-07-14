Karimnagar: BJYM activists demand employment

Karimnagar: BJYM leaders and activists in large number laid a siege to the district collectorate demanding to fill up government posts here on Tuesday.

BJYM district in-charge Thallapalli Srinivas Goud, district president Marri Sathish, leaders Durishetti Sampath led a huge rally from Telangana Chowk in the town to the collector's office and tried to barge into the office.

Srinivas Goud and district President Marri Sathish have warned that the unemployed are suffering hell under the TRS government in Telangana, which has been hit for water funding appointments.

They accused the government of neglecting the unemployed and making false promises. It was unfortunate that under the TRS government the unemployed were forced to committing suicide. The TRS government, which failed to create jobs, has taken steps to slash jobs in Telangana.

The government laid off NREGS field assistants, nurses in the medical department, Mission Bhagiratha engineers, junior panchayat secretaries, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, horticulture, education volunteers, social welfare, education department and RTC, they said.

The CM K Chandrashekhar Rao who promised to regularise outsourcing workers failed to do so. The government had failed miserably during its seven-year rule in providing employment opportunities to the unemployed, they complained.

They warned that the government should change its stance on the issue of unemployed youth, or they would give the government a taste of what the collective power of the unemployed could do.