Karimnagar: Blood donation camp held to mark KCR's birthday

Karimnagar: As part of three-day birthday celebrations of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao,on Wednesday, a blood donation camp was conducted by the Municipal Corporators of Karimnagar.

A total of 68 persons donated blood on the occasion of 68th birthday of the Chief Minister. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, SUDA chairman.

Speaking on this occasion, Mayor Sunil Rao said that the implementation Of Chief Minister's welfare programmes in the State has become a role model in entire country and added that all the political parties going for elections in the five States in the country have included them in their election manifestos. He welcomed C M's decision to enter the national politics to provide the welfare schemes across the country.

