Karimnagar: Blue Bells scouts selected for National-level adventure camp

Highlights

About 13 scouts of Blue Bells High School, Hanuman Nagar, have been selected for the national-level Adventures Camp for Scouts and Guides

Karimnagar: About 13 scouts of Blue Bells High School, Hanuman Nagar, have been selected for the national-level Adventures Camp for Scouts and Guides, organised by National Youth Complex. District secretary of Scouts and Guides Kankanala Ram Reddy has declared that 13 scouts of Blue Bells High School will take part in this adventures camp, which will be held at Gadpuri village in Haryana Palwal district from December 20 to 24.

School Principal Janga Sunitha Manohar Reddy gave instructions to the students about the adventure camp and how to maintain time schedule and how to take part in other activities. District Maths Forum president Janga Manohar Reddy, leader trainer Md Shareef Ahmed, teachers, Scouts and Guides and parents were present at the programme.

