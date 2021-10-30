Karimnagar: Candidates pin hopes on luck

Karimnagar: With polling for Huzurabad Assembly by-election is scheduled to take place today, the contesting candidates of the major parties are weighing their chances of winning the election.

As TRS hopes the development work will help its victory, the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was banking on sympathy while Congress candidate B Venkat hopes that anti-government wave against the BJP and TRS governments will help him.

In the past few months Huzurabad Assembly constituency has been flooded with funds. Until the notification of elections, Rs 2,000 crore has been released to Huzurabad constituency under Dalit Bandhu and Rs 200 crore has been allotted for various development works.

The State government has launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a pilot project in Huzurabad assembly constituency though the Election Commission has halted the scheme TRS tried to turn this to their advantage.

The ruling TRS, which used the development works and Dalit Bandhu as its propaganda weapon, is confident that the development works will act in its favour in the by-election. Mission Bhagiratha, pending in the constituency since 2014, has been completed expeditiously by spending Rs 50 crore on the works.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Rajender is looking to win over with sympathy factor. He has been engaged in campaigning for five months in the name of self-respect after joining the BJP following the resignation as an MLA.

As the BJP does not have much strength in the constituency Rajender used him name more popularly than the party name. With six-time winning experience, he is looking to sharpen his grip on the constituency.

Rajender, who served as Health Minister is with the belief that the medical services provided to the people in the constituency, the good deeds and the financial assistance provided by him during his tenure for various activities will come together.

Late entry Congress candidate Balmuri Venkat hopes that the vote bank for the Congress will come together with the vote against the Central and State governments. In any case, the debate on the Congress candidate's aggression will continue among the political parties and the people in the constituency.