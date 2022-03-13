Karimnagar: Collective efforts needed to implement government schemes

Karimnagar: MP and state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar suggested that officials and people's representatives should work together for the implementation of government schemes and development of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

He participated in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting organised by the District Rural Development Authority here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar assured to do his part in bringing in funds from the Centre for the constituency development. He said that the people should be made aware of the schemes of the Central and State governments for their benefit and give advice and suggestions to make use of such schemes.

He instructed officials to visit the field level to monitor the implementation of each scheme. District Collector RV Karnan said that measures have been taken for containing Covid case in the district and has completed 100 per cent first and second dose vaccination which was ranked first in the State. He congratulated the officials of the District Medical Health Department who made the vaccination programme a success and the officials of the Zilla Praja Parishad and Panchayat who assisted.

The Collector said all facilities have been set up at the district government main hospital to treat those affected with Covid and 2 oxygen plants have been set up in the district. The Smart City works in Karimnagar were being expedited with Central funds.

Additional Collectors GV Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Agarwal, DRDO Srilatha, ZP Deputy CEO Pawan, District Panchayat Officer Veera Buchaiah and others were present.