Karimnagar Collector wins state honour for outstanding election management

Karimnagar: Onthe occasion of National Voters’ Day, Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy was presented with a prestigious state-level award recognising her outstanding services in election management and voter outreach. The award was conferred by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday during a state-level function held in Hyderabad. Karimnagar district was acknowledged for conducting systematic training programmes for election officers, assistant officers, polling staff and observers, which enhanced understanding of election procedures and strengthened the capacity of personnel involved in the polling process. Officials noted that initiatives aimed at improving transparency and professionalism in election duties played a significant role in the district receiving the award. Voter awareness programmes carried out across the district also contributed to increased public participation and reinforced confidence in the democratic process. Speaking at the ceremony, Collector Pamela Satpathy credited the achievement to teamwork, emphasising the collective efforts of the district administration and election staff. She congratulated all officers involved in the electoral process. Officials expressed satisfaction over the recognition, stating that it reflects the district administration’s commitment to conducting elections in a fair and impartial manner.