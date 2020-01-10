Karimnagar: Command over technology helps police to serve better

Karimnagar: From receiving complaints, applications to completing cases, everything is dependent on the usage of technology, so police personnel must be aware of how to use technology, which also enable them to grow professionally, advised IT Cell Inspector Natesh.



A one-day training programme was held for the writers of various police stations present under Karimnagar Police Commissionerate here at the Commissionerate in Karimnagar on Friday.

Attending as a chief guest at the training programme, IT Cell Inspector Natesh said that it is the minimum responsibility of every police personnel to have at least some knowledge of latest and advanced technology. By changing oneself towards changing world not only helps understand the society but also helps to prove professional skills to reach to greater heights, he suggested.

While entering the details of a case, one should not commit mistakes. If one lags in understanding the technology, there is danger of differentiating the police personnel, who knows technology and who does not know it and those, who have command on the latest and advanced technology, they only will have lot of opportunities, Natesh pointed out.

"After station house officers, station writers will play a key role in each and every police station. By using technology better services can be rendered to people. Maintain the records properly and complete the pending works under CCTNS project as early as possible," he ordered.

IT Cell Inspector Natesh also advised the station writers to clear whatever the doubts they have by consulting to higher officials while enrolling case details and must get command over the various apps that are designed in the part of TSCOP, he added.