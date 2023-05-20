Karimnagar: Congress demands loans for BCs to be released

Karimnagar : City Congress president Komati Reddy Narender Reddy said that the BRS government has been deceiving BCs by not providing loans for five years.

In a dharna organised by the city Congress at Indira Chowk, Narender Reddy said that before the 2018 elections, more than 20,000 unemployed people had applied for various types of loans.

About 12,000 applications were approved by the MPDOs and Municipal Corporations, but only 1,200 people were given Rs 50,000 each. Minister Gangula Kamalakar was the BC Welfare Minister but he did nothing for the BCs, he said.

He said that it has become common practice for BRS leaders to cheat. He said that a new fraud has been raised by claiming that a lakh of rupees is being given to the caste workers.

He demanded that all previously approved applications should be sanctioned immediately and the BC loans announced five months ago should be sanctioned immediately.

Congress leaders Syed Akhil, Madupu Mohan, Venna Rajamallaiyya, Gundati Srinivas Reddy, Kurra Pochaiah, MD Chand, Dandi Ravinder, Danna Singh, Porandla Ramesh, Battini Chandraiah Goud, Shabana Mohammed, Balabadri Shankar, Tammadi Ezra and others participated.