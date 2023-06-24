Karimnagar: Congress known for scams and lost deposits in elections

Karimnagar: BRS party city president Challa Harishankar described Congress ex-MP Ponnam Prabhakar as an outdated leader and forgotten by Karimnagar people.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said the Congress party is known for scams and lost deposits in elections. Prabhakar, who did nothing for Karimnagar during his tenure as MP, is trying to prove his existence because of upcoming elections.

“The ex-MP who claims to be a senior leader lacks maturity and it is evident from his personal accusations made against Minister Gangula Kamalakar. If Prabhakar don’t stop making crazy comments against the Minister, he will lose his tongue and will not be allowed to move in Karimnagar,” Harishanker warned.

The BRS leader accused BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay of forgetting Karimnagar constituency for four years and did not brought even a single rupee or any new project for the development of the district but only worked to criticize the government.

Sanjay has lost his moral right to ask the people to votes.

People of Karimnagar are politically aware and they will not allow political games of Ponnam and Bandi Sanjay. Sanjay will lose deposit in the next election, he said.

BJP and Congress leaders have to look at government initiatives like free electricity to farmers, tap water to every house, quality education in Gurukuls, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and others, he said.

Corporator Dindigala Mahesh, BRS general secretary Gaddam Prashant Reddy, city minority cell president Mir Shaukat Ali, youth president Deekonda Kuldeep Verma, minority general secretary Wajid, youth general secretary Sai Krishna and others were present.