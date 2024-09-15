  • Menu
Karimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank meeting held

Karimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank meeting held
The general body meeting ofKarimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank was held here on Saturday during which District Cooperative Officer Ramanujacharyulu was present along with Bank Associate President Gaddam Vilas Reddy, who presided over the meeting

Karimnagar: The general body meeting ofKarimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank was held here on Saturday during which District Cooperative Officer Ramanujacharyulu was present along with Bank Associate President Gaddam Vilas Reddy, who presided over the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Vilas Reddy said that two resolutions were approved by the members. “Linking of Aadhaar to membership account and division resolution taken by the governing body which was once again approved by the members,” he informed. Reddy informed that the Gangadhar branch will be inaugurated soon by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and that the ATM in the bank will also be inaugurated.

The District Cooperative Officer said that as per the suggestion of the members, he will soon appoint an officer to clean up the bogus membership and also contribute to the development of the bank.

