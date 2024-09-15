Live
- Pooja Batra and friends venture into wild on African jungle adventure
- Sridhar Babu inaugurates Centillion Network in Manthani
- Rati Pandey embarks on spiritual odyssey on her birthday, visits this divine place
- 4000 notebooks distributed to flood-hit students
- Bridging tradition and empowerment through timeless craftsmanship
- Cops crack tractor thefts, 4 arrested
- AP CM Chandrababu to Attend Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gujarat
- Minister Ponguleti urges canal work completion in 4 days
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 15 September, 2024
- Govt moots new property tax, water bill payment system
Just In
Karimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank meeting held
The general body meeting ofKarimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank was held here on Saturday during which District Cooperative Officer Ramanujacharyulu was present along with Bank Associate President Gaddam Vilas Reddy, who presided over the meeting
Karimnagar: The general body meeting ofKarimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank was held here on Saturday during which District Cooperative Officer Ramanujacharyulu was present along with Bank Associate President Gaddam Vilas Reddy, who presided over the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Vilas Reddy said that two resolutions were approved by the members. “Linking of Aadhaar to membership account and division resolution taken by the governing body which was once again approved by the members,” he informed. Reddy informed that the Gangadhar branch will be inaugurated soon by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and that the ATM in the bank will also be inaugurated.
The District Cooperative Officer said that as per the suggestion of the members, he will soon appoint an officer to clean up the bogus membership and also contribute to the development of the bank.