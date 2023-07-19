Karimnagar: CP plants saplings as part of Green India Challenge

Karimnagar: As part of the Green India Challenge, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu planted saplings at Karimnagar Commissionerate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that the Green India Challenge programme undertaken by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar will benefit society. People has to participate in the development of a pollution-free society, he said.

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to educate people from all walks of life about the plants, which is the basis of human society. Every citizen should remember the responsibility of planting plants and taking care of them.

DCP (L&O) S Srinivas, Additional DCP (CAR) M Bhim Rao, ACP, C Pratap, RIs Suresh, Murali, Green India Challenge Co-ordinator Sathish and many other police officers participated in the programme.