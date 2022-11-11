Karimnagar Dairy opens 60th milk parlour

Karimnagar: In order to increase the sales of milk and milk products, the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company also known is on a spree of opening dairy parlours in various districts.

Accordingly, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao inaugurated the 60th dairy parlour in Lingapur (Medaripeta) Jannaram mandal in Adilabad district and 61st dairy parlour in Kothagattu (Molangur cross roads) in Kesavapatnam mandal in Karimnagar district on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Dairy chairman said that the Karimnagar Dairy parlours are being opened in small places with the aim of reaching every household with pure milk and milk products. Stating that the dairy was in an expansion mode to increase milk sales and procurement by five lakh litres per day, he said that the Karimnagar dairy launched a campaign in the State for increasing the sales of Karimnagar Dairy products.

He said that the marketing officials were rigorously touring the north Telangana region and promoting dairy milk and milk products by organising various programmes. He said that they were planning to more dairy parlours to ensure that the people have access to Karimnagar Dairy products at their doorstep.

Karimnagar Dairy directors Raju, Ramadevi, former director Venkat Reddy, managing director P Shankar Reddy, marketing manager Rajashekhar Reddy, Jannaram leader Hari Naik, dairy marketing team were also present.