Karimnagar Dairy thanks govt for releasing incentive to farmers

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, also known as Karimnagar Dairy, Chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao and the Board of Directors of the Dairy thanked the State government for releasing Rs 15.90 crore out of the total Rs 26.19 crore towards the financial incentive of Rs 4 per litre to the milk producing farmers of Karimnagar Dairy.

Dairy Chairman and Board of Directors met Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister T Srinivas Yadav at TRSLP office on the premises of State Legislative Assembly on Friday and felicitated the Minister with a shawl and presented him a bouquet and memento.

The Minister said the government had released Rs 15.90 crore and credited the same into the accounts of milk producers and the remaining Rs 10.29 crore would be released at the earliest. He assured milk producing farmers of all assistance from the government for increasing milk production.

Earlier, the Board of Directors led by Chairman Ch Rajeshwara met TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar at his residence in Hyderabad and presented him a shawl and memento to thank him for taking all efforts to provide incentive of Rs 4 per litre to Karimnagar dairy farmers.